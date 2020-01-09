ValuEngine Upgrades Univar (NYSE:UNVR) to Sell

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Univar has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar by 56.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Univar by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Univar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 970,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

