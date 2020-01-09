Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

ASH opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ashland Global has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,763,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,588,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,152,000 after buying an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after acquiring an additional 66,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 993,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,413,000 after acquiring an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

