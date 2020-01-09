AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $787.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 787 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 782.82 ($10.30), with a volume of 60854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779 ($10.25).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 758.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 754.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.82 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

