Stanley Black & Decker Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,089 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 919% compared to the typical daily volume of 794 call options.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $165.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

