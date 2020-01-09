PriceSmart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,937 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,379% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,621,745.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $120,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,478,413 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PriceSmart by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after buying an additional 192,572 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSMT stock opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.21. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

