BRF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BRFS)

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,456 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average volume of 209 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BRF alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

BRFS stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. BRF has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.