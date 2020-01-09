STAAR Surgical Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,117 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,837% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 47,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $1,763,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 8,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $34.81 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

