Investors Buy High Volume of LGI Homes Call Options (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,695% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

In related news, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

LGIH stock opened at $75.79 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. BidaskClub upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

