PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $19.29 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
