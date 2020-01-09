PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PTY opened at $19.29 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

Get PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.