PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PKO opened at $28.14 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $82,440.00.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

