Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE LGI opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

