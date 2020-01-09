PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0613 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PHK opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.