Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59.

Get Pimco Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.