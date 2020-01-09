Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EVN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73.

In related news, insider (Jim) Askew James 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

