ColossusXT (COLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,431.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1,431.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,768,965,365 coins and its circulating supply is 11,727,923,538 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

