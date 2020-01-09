BANKEX Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $743,065.00 and approximately $74,090.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Simex and OKEx. In the last seven days, BANKEX has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00037659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.26 or 0.05881072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00035370 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001814 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,080,932 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en . BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org

Buying and Selling BANKEX

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Upbit, Simex, Bittrex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

