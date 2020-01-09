VNT Chain (VNT) Market Cap Tops $4.15 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3% lower against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $362,611.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.01472234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00119185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.