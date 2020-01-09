Phoenixcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $220,822.00 and $5.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00050827 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00655396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00208208 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00079460 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001665 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

