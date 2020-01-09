VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $33.00 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90.

