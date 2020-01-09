VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CFA)

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0099 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of CFA opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.54. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $56.77.

