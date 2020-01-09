HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Down 0.9%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.54 and last traded at $27.82, approximately 728 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLLGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

