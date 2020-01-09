Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) Trading Down 4.3%

Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 (ASX:MMM) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.34 ($0.24), 41,069 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.35 ($0.25).

The firm has a market cap of $49.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.29.

Get Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 alerts:

In other Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 news, insider Gilbert Siegel purchased 278,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,898.00 ($57,374.47).

Marley Spoon AG provides weekly meal kit services in Australia, the United States, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 173,000 active customers across the Marley Spoon and Dinnerly brands. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.