The Panoply (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.09), approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 million and a P/E ratio of -44.21.

About The Panoply (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc focuses on the specialist information technology and innovation consulting businesses in Europe. The company is based in Sevenoaks, the United Kingdom.

