Leagold Mining (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Leagold Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:LMCNF) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.48, 211,158 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 239,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Leagold Mining Company Profile

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico; and in the RDM, Fazenda, and Pilar mines in Brazil. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp.

