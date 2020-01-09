Exopharm (ASX:EX1) Shares Up 6.2%

Exopharm Limited (ASX:EX1) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.35 ($0.24), 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 million and a PE ratio of -8.63.

About Exopharm (ASX:EX1)

Exopharm Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical human therapeutics in Australia. It is developing Plexaris, an exosome derived from human platelets; and Exomeres, an exosome derived from adult stem cells. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

