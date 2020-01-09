Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Shares Down 9.5%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Regeneus Limited (ASX:RGS)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), approximately 82,290 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.08.

About Regeneus (ASX:RGS)

Regeneus Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in developing cell-based therapies for the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, and oncology and dermatology diseases. The company is developing its therapeutic products using its proprietary stem cell and immuno-oncology technology platforms.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9%
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.9%
Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 Trading Down 4.3%
Marley Spoon Chess Depositary Interests 1000:1 Trading Down 4.3%
The Panoply Stock Price Down 2.9%
The Panoply Stock Price Down 2.9%
Leagold Mining Shares Up 2.7%
Leagold Mining Shares Up 2.7%
Exopharm Shares Up 6.2%
Exopharm Shares Up 6.2%
Regeneus Shares Down 9.5%
Regeneus Shares Down 9.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report