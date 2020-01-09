Regeneus (ASX:RGS) Shares Down 9.5%

Regeneus Limited (ASX:RGS)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), approximately 82,290 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.08.

About Regeneus (ASX:RGS)

Regeneus Ltd, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in developing cell-based therapies for the human and animal health markets with a focus on osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal disorders, and oncology and dermatology diseases. The company is developing its therapeutic products using its proprietary stem cell and immuno-oncology technology platforms.

