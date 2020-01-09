Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBSH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.92.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $862,941.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,728,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

