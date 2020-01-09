UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $60.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.25.

UMBF opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.93 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO J Walker Brian sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $441,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,060 shares of company stock valued at $802,339. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 598.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 265,035 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

