NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market cap of $713.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

