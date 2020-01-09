GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) PT Raised to $45.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GRUB has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.68.

NYSE GRUB opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.83. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,916.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Richman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,390.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,309,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $960,007,000 after acquiring an additional 612,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GrubHub by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $214,636,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

