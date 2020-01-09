Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Caci International (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International (NYSE:CACI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $285.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays began coverage on Caci International in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of CACI opened at $259.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caci International has a 52-week low of $146.25 and a 52-week high of $260.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caci International news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

