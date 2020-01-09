DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $206.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $188.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
