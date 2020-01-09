DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $206.00. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $183.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $188.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.