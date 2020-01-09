Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

