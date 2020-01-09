Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Co

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $19.79.
