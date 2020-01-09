VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:CEY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

