VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:CEY opened at $24.12 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Dividend History for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02
VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02
RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend
RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend
Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report