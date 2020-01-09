RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RMI stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

