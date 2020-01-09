Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Get Spire alerts:

SR stock opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $88.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Spire by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.