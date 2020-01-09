ValuEngine Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Buy”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.
Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.30.
In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
