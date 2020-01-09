ValuEngine Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to “Buy”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie started coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.26.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,380.00, a PEG ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 3.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.