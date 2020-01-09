Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

