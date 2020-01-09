Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
David Pujades also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 4th, David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00.
NYSE RVLV opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,354.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
