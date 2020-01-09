Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semtech stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,970,000 after purchasing an additional 520,483 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,613,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,383,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 990,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 555,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

