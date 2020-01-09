Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $319,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Semtech stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.93. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.