Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew H. Galligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,000 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $1,324,680.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of Nevro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40.

NVRO opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro Corp has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nevro by 316.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nevro by 91.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 172.9% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 720,816 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 18,837.2% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $26,818,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

