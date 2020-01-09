Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $603,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $225,888.00.

MXL opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.24.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

