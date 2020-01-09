Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Sells 1,797 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stuart Walter Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $51.96 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 27.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.