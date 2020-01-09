Amandla Mk Trust Sells 5,797 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $396,282.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $89,516.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $310,397.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.

On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

NRC stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 0.78.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Research in the second quarter worth $2,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Research by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in National Research by 802.8% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

