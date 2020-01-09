Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 14,757 Shares

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $59,193.14.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,566 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,943.00.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,399,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 577,989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,336,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 698,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 283,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

