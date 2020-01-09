Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells $82,730.64 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 19th, Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares
Nevro Corp CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock
Nevro Corp CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. CEO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. CEO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report