Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Insider Sells $82,730.64 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Jason Campagna sold 154 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $18,395.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $117.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2,916.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICPT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

