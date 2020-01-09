SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Thomas S. Wurster Sells 1,600 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNX opened at $126.95 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.