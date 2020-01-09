Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey Sells 5,000 Shares

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bridget Frey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Bridget Frey sold 6,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $115,260.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $91,300.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00.

RDFN opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Redfin’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 target price on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Redfin by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,267,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Redfin by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

