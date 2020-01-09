Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $216,540.00 in Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $141,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

