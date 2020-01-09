Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $216,540.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paula Soteropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 13th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $141,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 2,500 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $168,750.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Paula Soteropoulos sold 9,082 shares of Uniqure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $583,609.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QURE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Spire Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Square to “Buy”
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Revolve Group COO Sells $250,234.56 in Stock
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares
Semtech Co. SVP Sharon K. Faltemier Sells 6,000 Shares
Nevro Corp CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock
Nevro Corp CFO Sells $333,840.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. CEO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. CEO Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report