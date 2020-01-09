Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEM stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.11. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.02.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Macquarie started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

