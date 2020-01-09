Rui Avelar Sells 39,442 Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EOLS opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. Evolus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Evolus by 15.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

